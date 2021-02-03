PM-CARES Fund to foot over 80 per cent cost of first phase of Covid-19 vaccination

First coronavirus vaccine approved by New Zealand

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Auckland, Feb 03: New Zealand's medical regulator has approved its first coronavirus vaccine, and officials hope to begin giving shots to border workers by the end of March.

However, New Zealand's success in stamping out the virus also means it will need to wait longer than many other countries to get vaccine doses for the general population. Officials say they hope to begin general inoculations by midyear.