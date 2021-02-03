YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Aero India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    First coronavirus vaccine approved by New Zealand

    By
    |

    Auckland, Feb 03: New Zealand's medical regulator has approved its first coronavirus vaccine, and officials hope to begin giving shots to border workers by the end of March.

    First coronavirus vaccine approved by New Zealand

    New Zealand's medical regulator has approved its first coronavirus vaccine, and officials hope to begin giving shots to border workers by the end of March.

    Russia's COVID-19 vaccine shows over 91 per cent efficacy, can prevent severe illness: Lancet

    However, New Zealand's success in stamping out the virus also means it will need to wait longer than many other countries to get vaccine doses for the general population. Officials say they hope to begin general inoculations by midyear.

    More CORONA VACCINE News

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine new zealand

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 3, 2021, 10:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 3, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X