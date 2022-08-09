'Senseless to pressure’ Lanka: China after Colombo asks it to defer arrival of its ship over India’s concerns

First batch of Indian students stuck back home will arrive in 'near future': China

oi-Prakash KL

Beijing, Aug 09: The first batch of Indian students stuck back home due to the COVID-19 visa restrictions would return in the "near future", China said on Tuesday. Thus raising hopes for thousands of students waiting to re-join their colleges in this country.

"The Chinese side has been working intensively for the return of foreign students to China," PTI quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin as saying during a media briefing when asked about social media posts by some Chinese diplomats about the opening of a new visa policy for all the foreign students soon.

When asked about social media posts by some Chinese diplomats about the opening of a new visa policy for all the foreign students soon, he said, "The process has begun for Indian and other foreign students to return to China to resume their studies. The departments responsible for this matter from both sides will continue their close communication on this,"

"We are confident in seeing the return of the first group of Indian students in the near future. Building on that, the Chinese side will further proceed with the return of other Indian students in a well thought-out and orderly manner," he said in updated comments posted on the foreign ministry website.

Asked at what stage is the process of the list provided by the Indian Embassy about the Indian students wanting to return, he said "we kindly ask for your patience. There will be timely updates on that".

Over 23,000 Indian students, mostly studying medicine, are reportedly stuck back home due to COVID-19 visa restrictions.