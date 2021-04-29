India will need 5 lakh ICU beds, 3.5 lakh medical staff in next few weeks: Expert

Firmly support India in fighting Covid: Chinese Foreign Minister

International

oi-Deepika S

Beijing, Apr 29: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday promised to do the utmost in supporting India''s fight against the COVID-19 surge and said that anti-pandemic materials produced in China were entering India at a faster pace.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Wang said that the Chinese side "shares empathy for the challenges facing India and expresses sincere sympathy".

"The coronavirus is the common enemy of mankind, and the international community needs solidarity and coordination for a concerted response. The Chinese side firmly supports the Indian Government and people in fighting the pandemic," he wrote in the letter, a copy of which was tweeted by Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong.

Coronavirus cases: Kerala opens call centres, control rooms to help migrant workers

Wang said that anti pandemic materials produced in China are entering India at a faster pace to help India fight the epidemic.

"The Chinese side will continue to do its utmost to provide support and help according to the needs of India. We hope and believe that under the leadership of the Indian Government, the Indian people will surely prevail over the epidemic at an early date," he added.

Wang''s letter came even as the militaries of the two countries are yet to resolve the disengagement from the remaining areas of eastern Ladakh after the withdrawal from Pangong lake area in February.

Uttarakhand suspends Char Dham Yatra after Kumbh Mela criticism | Oneindia News