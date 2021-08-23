Biden vows to evacuate Americans in Kabul: 'We will get you home'

Firefight breaks out at Kabul Airport

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kabul, Aug 23: A firefight broke out between the Afghan security forces and unknown persons at the North Gate of the Kabul Airport on Monday according to the German Bundeswehr.

All German Bundeswehr remained uninjured reports said. One Afghan security force member was killed while three others were injured in the battle. The battle according to reports also involved US and German Forces, the Bundeswehr said on Twitter.

Earlier during his address to the nation from the White House US President Joe Biden said that if the Taliban is going to attempt to provide for the people of Afghanistan, they would need additional help in terms of economic assistance, trade and a whole range of things.

Story first published: Monday, August 23, 2021, 11:31 [IST]