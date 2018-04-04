Female suspect in YouTube shooting dead say San Bruno police

The San Bruno police have confirmed that the female suspect in the YouTube shooting is dead. The police also said that around four persons have been injured in the incident.

"Was just briefed on the shooting at YouTube's HQ in San Bruno, California. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene," US President Donald Trump tweeted.

Police in San Bruno warned people in a Twitter message to stay away from the address where YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc's Google , is based.

"We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive," San Bruno police said on Twitter. The local CBS affiliate reported that casualties were taken to a San Francisco hospital.

Google told NBC news in a written statement that it was coordinating with local authorities.

