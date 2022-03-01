Fears of Russian targeting as mysterious symbols come up on Ukraine buildings
Kyiv, Mar 01: Mysterious signs have popped up on Ukrainian buildings triggering fresh fears of Russian targeting.
The administration has issued a warning asking citizens to be on the lookout for any odd symbols on the buildings and cover them up.
"Residents of high-rise buildings who have access to the roof, please urgently check the roof for signs," the local administration said.
The administration told citizens to check for and obscure any markings on the roofs of their buildings.
It is believed that some signs have been painted to guide Russian bombers.
Tags on wood can either be painted over or covered with reflective tape, another advisory said. Another official said these are beacons that are being used for either airstrikes, artillery strikes or for the landing of Russian troops.
"Labels are placed to adjust the fire of the occupying forces of the Russian Federation. In different regions of Ukraine, citizens are identified and detained for rewarding such marks," Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv's mayor said in a statement.