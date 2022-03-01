Fears of Russian targeting as mysterious symbols come up on Ukraine buildings

What is vacuum bomb? Russia accused of using thermobaric weapon during invasion, claims Ukraine

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kyiv, Mar 01: Mysterious signs have popped up on Ukrainian buildings triggering fresh fears of Russian targeting.

The administration has issued a warning asking citizens to be on the lookout for any odd symbols on the buildings and cover them up.

"Residents of high-rise buildings who have access to the roof, please urgently check the roof for signs," the local administration said.

Kyiv City administration issues a warning about painted markings on the roofs.



The administration told citizens to check for and obscure any markings on the roofs of their buildings.



It is believed that some signs have been painted to guide Russian bombers. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 25, 2022

Tags on wood can either be painted over or covered with reflective tape, another advisory said. Another official said these are beacons that are being used for either airstrikes, artillery strikes or for the landing of Russian troops.

"Labels are placed to adjust the fire of the occupying forces of the Russian Federation. In different regions of Ukraine, citizens are identified and detained for rewarding such marks," Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv's mayor said in a statement.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 17:42 [IST]