YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fears of Russian targeting as mysterious symbols come up on Ukraine buildings

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kyiv, Mar 01: Mysterious signs have popped up on Ukrainian buildings triggering fresh fears of Russian targeting.

    Fears of Russian targeting as mysterious symbols come up on Ukraine buildings
    Image Courtesy: Олександр Третяк(facebook)

    The administration has issued a warning asking citizens to be on the lookout for any odd symbols on the buildings and cover them up.

    "Residents of high-rise buildings who have access to the roof, please urgently check the roof for signs," the local administration said.

    Tags on wood can either be painted over or covered with reflective tape, another advisory said. Another official said these are beacons that are being used for either airstrikes, artillery strikes or for the landing of Russian troops.

    "Labels are placed to adjust the fire of the occupying forces of the Russian Federation. In different regions of Ukraine, citizens are identified and detained for rewarding such marks," Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv's mayor said in a statement.

    More RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR News  

    Read more about:

    russia ukraine war

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 17:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 1, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X