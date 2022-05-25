YouTube
    'FBI' season finale pulled by CBS after Texas deadly shooting

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Los Angeles, May 25: CBS pulled the season finale of "FBI" after a deadly elementary school shooting in Texas.

    The network said Tuesday that it will not air the show's season four finale titled "Prodigal Son." The decision was made by CBS after a gunman killed at least 19 students and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

    FBI season finale pulled by CBS after Texas deadly shooting

    The finale's storyline involved a suspected student's participation in a deadly robbery. It's unclear whether the episode will air in the future. The synopsis reads:

    "As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal's son, who is reluctant to cooperate."

    The network will re-air the show's 12th episode "Under Pressure" in place of the season finale. Apple TV+ also canceled a red carpet event for its season two of its show "Physical," which stars Rose Byrne, because of the shooting.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 9:51 [IST]
