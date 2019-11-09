  • search
    FB apologizes after an anonymous post comes up with allegations of racism

    California, Nov 09: The social networking platform Facebook apologized on Friday after black employees anonymously shared feelings of workplace bias in an online post.

    Reportedly, the post shared at Medium by a "FB Blind" (an anonymous post) profile laid out perceived slights by managers, white colleagues, and the human resources department.

    FB apologizes after an anonymous post comes up with allegations of racism
    Representational Image

    The corporate communications vice president Bertie Thomson said, "No one at Facebook, or anywhere, should have to put up with this behavior."

    He also added, "We are sorry. It goes against everything that we stand for as a company. We're listening and working hard to do better."

    Besides this, in the incidents described in the Medium post included being targeted for negative performance reviews or derogatory comments.

    The anonymous post read, "On the inside, we are sad. Angry. Oppressed. Depressed."

    It further described, "And treated every day through the micro and macro aggressions as if we do not belong here."

    The post maintained that the atmosphere at Facebook has worsened in the past year when it came to non-white workers being recognized, empowered and treated equitably.

    In the post it was written that the problem is not just with black employees of different genders.

    The anonymous also read, "We are remaining anonymous because Facebook creates a hostile culture where anyone that is non-white is made to feel fear for their job and their safety to report any bad behaviors."

    Story first published: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 12:56 [IST]
