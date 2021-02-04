Farmers' Protest: Kamala Harris's niece says most populous democracy under assault

International

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 04: US Vice-President Kamala Harris's niece Meena Harris on Wednesday took to Twitter to express outrage over the "internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters" in India.

Sharing an image of a woman farmer holding a placard that said "stop killing farmers". One of her tweets read, "It's no coincidence that the world's oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault. This is related. We ALL should be outraged by India's internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters. (sic)"

US in favour of India on new farm laws, says it improves 'efficiency' of Indian markets

In another tweet, she condemned the violence and chaos at the US Capitol last month and said, "Just as outraged as we are about the traumas that @AOC and others experienced at the Capitol insurrection. And not just because fascism anywhere threatens democracy everywhere (although, uhhh, IT DOES). Trump may have left office, but look around: the tide is still rising. (sic)"

World Cancer Day 2021: Facts, history and significance of the deadly disease

"Militant nationalism is just as potent a force in US politics as it is in India or any place else," Meena Harris further said.

"It can only be stopped if people wake up to the reality that FASCIST DICTATORS aren't going anywhere. Not unless: 1) we organize and 2) THERE ARE CONSEQUENCES FOR THE CAPITOL ATTACK, (sic)" Meena Harris said.

Meena Harris's statement followed international pop star Rihanna and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg's reaction to the farmers' protest against the three farm laws passed by Parliament last year. Rihanna and Thunberg earlier posted tweets extending support to the ongoing farmers' agitation in India.

Sharing a news report from CNN about the internet shutdown in the outskirts of Delhi in wake of violence during farmers' agitation, Rihanna posted a tweet late on Tuesday, saying, "Why aren't we talking about this?"