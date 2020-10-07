Facebook, Twitter remove Donald Trump’s post claiming COVID-19 is 'less lethal' than the flu

Washington, Oct 07: Facebook, Twitter on Tuesday removed a post by US President Donald Trump in which he falsely claimed that COVID-19 is less deadly than the seasonal flu, reported CNN.

"Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!" Trump had tweeted.

Trump, 74, was admitted to the Walter Reed Medical Centre on Friday after he and First Lady Melania Trump, 50, were tested positive for COVID-19. While the president was taken to the military hospital, the First Lady stayed back at the White House.

Trump on Monday was discharged from the hospital after doctors treating him found him fit enough to go back home.

The president said he was feeling much better two days ago.

During the 2019-2020 influenza season, the flu was associated with 22,000 deaths, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates.

