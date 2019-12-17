  • search
    Expulsion of diplomats from US a mistake says China

    Beijing, Dec 17: China has called the expulsion of diplomats from the US a "mistake", following reports that Washington quietly expelled two embassy officials in September after they drove onto a sensitive military base in Virginia.

    The incident is the latest spat between the world's two biggest economies and comes days after they announced a truce in the form of a mini-deal to reduce some tariffs in a bruising trade war which has weighed on both sides.

    Expulsion of diplomats from US a mistake says China

    Commenting on The New York Times report, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang called the accusations "completely contrary to the facts" and said they "strongly urge the United States to correct its mistake".

    Have agreed on text of phase one trade deal, says China on US pact

    Geng said Beijing had lodged "solemn representations and protests to the US" and called for Washington to "protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese diplomats".

    The incident appeared to be the first time in more than 30 years that the US has expelled Chinese diplomats on suspicion of espionage, the newspaper said Sunday, citing people familiar with the episode.

    At least one of the diplomats was believed to be an intelligence officer operating under cover, the Times said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 8:52 [IST]
