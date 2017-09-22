Expo 2020 to create multiple temporary jobs for housewives and students’

DUBAI: Temporary hiring is gaining momentum in the UAE, thanks to businesses' need of scaling-up to meet peak season demand without adding long-term fixed costs. With more retailers in Dubai willing to take on temporary staffers, it is opening up a world of openings for job seekers, who look forward to expanding their work experiences.

Temporary staffing has become an important part of the UAE workforce, compared to the conventional recruitment practice. The demand for temporary manpower is prevalent in multinational companies and local conglomerates. In the UAE, temporary hiring is gaining momentum with the need of businesses to scale-up their human resources to meet peak season demand without adding long-term fixed costs.

"As Dubai is preparing to host the World Expo 2020, it is expected to create tens of thousands of temporary jobs with multiple opportunities for the untapped workforce of housewives, mothers and students, who want to do part-time employment," says Mr. Mahesh Shahdadpuri, CEO of TASC Outsourcing.

"It is predicted that an increasing number of companies will rely on temporary employees to meet the demand of the workload in the run-up to the Expo 2020. The demand is high as so many parents in the UAE wanted to work shorter or flexible hours in positions like retail, marketing and administration. Also, employing women, who need part-time work, would lessen the need to bring in overseas workers. This is utilising the people already available in the market and maximising this underutilised workforce," he added.

TASC launched the region's first online temporary outsourcing portal TascTemp.com, where potential employers can select from multiple pre-screened candidates with their CVs and videos to match their immediate requirements for sales, promotion, front-office, date entry and accounting roles.

"Over the last few years, we have seen a steady increase in the demand for temporary or short-duration staff. Unlike even five years ago, there is a much wider base of the young who have passed out of local colleges and taking their first tentative steps into the world of job options. Local laws are also turning more favourable in allowing businesses to take on interns," said Mr. Shahdadpuri.

The Dubai Creative Clusters Authority introduced a regulation in October last year, allowing 4,500 business tenants to offer part-time employment to 26,000 university students. As per the new local regulation, anyone who is above 18 years and on family sponsorship can work part-time with permits and an NoC from the sponsor. The UAE's Labour Law has also provisions since 2010 that allow employees to opt for part-time jobs along with a full-time one.

OneIndia News