Manhattan explosion: One person in custody, several injured

Manhattan: Explosion take place in Port Authority bus terminal near New York's Times Square|Oneindia

The New York Police Department on Monday said they were responding to reports of an explosion in midtown Manhattan, according to the police department's official Twitter feed.

The New York Police Department confirmed shortly before 8 AM Monday that officers were called to multiple reports of an explosion at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue.

The response is centered in the area of the Port Authority bus terminal. It's led to delays along some of the subway lines that pass beneath the bus terminal.

Some passengers have been evacuated as a precaution.

The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time, tweets New York City Police Department.

Possible pipe bomb detonated in a passageway below ground at Port Authority. One person is in custody. There are a few injuries. Police have obtained video and are confident it is contained, reports ABC News.

A man with a possible second device has been detained in the subway tunnel, reports WPIX television citing sources.

New York Police confirm one person is in custody but not yet confirming what type of device was used. A person was arrested and has non-life-threatening injuries.

US president Donald Trump briefed on New York explosion, a statement from White House said.

OneIndia News