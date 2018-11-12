Explosion in Afghanistan’s Kabul, casualties feared

Kabul, Nov 12: Casualties are feared after a huge explosion rocked Kabul on Monday close to where scores of Afghans had been protesting against Taliban attacks on the minority Hazara ethnic group.

The explosion took place close to the busy circle, which is in the same area as the ministries of finance and justice and close to the Presidential Palace, reports TOLO news.

AFP reporters heard the blast, which the interior ministry said happened in front of a high school in the downtown area of the Afghan capital.

Hundreds of protesters have been gathered in the area throughout the day after marching to the Presidential Palace early Monday in protest over the lack of security and ongoing Taliban threats in Ghazni and Uruzgan provinces.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.