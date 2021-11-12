Explosion hits Afghanistan mosque during Friday prayers, at least 12 wounded

Afghan foreign minister in Pak, likely to meet special reps attending Troika Plus meet

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kabul, Nov 11: At least 12 people including the local Imam (person who leads the prayer) after an explosion hit mosque in the Spin Ghar area of Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan during Friday prayers.

The blast reportedly occurred at around 1:30 p.m. when explosives located in the interior of the mosque detonated. Taliban officials have confirmed the blast, but given no more details.

This is the third attack on a mosque during the Friday prayers in Afghanistan in the last few weeks. The last two attacks were on Shia mosques.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for today's explosion, though Nangarhar province is home territory for ISIS-K - the terror group's Afghan branch.

Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 17:03 [IST]