Explained: How caretaker PM is appointed in Pakistan

International

oi-Deepika S

Islamabad, Apr 04: Pakistan is witnessing unprecedented political crisis. Embattled Imran Khan called for dissolution of the House and sought fresh elections.

Pakistan's President Arif Alvi dissolved the assembly minutes after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri rejected the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government, who fell short of the majority in the 342-member lower house of Parliament.

Soon after, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has been denotified as the prime minister of Pakistan. However, under Article 94 of the Constitution, the president asked the Prime Minister to continue to hold office until his successor enters upon the office of Prime Minister.

"Mr. Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, shall continue as Prime Minister till the appointment of caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224 A (4) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," the President said on Twitter.

So, who is a caretaker Prime Minister?

In times of a political crisis, The President appoints a caretaker Prime Minister, who temporarily runs the government until the appointment of the next Prime Minister. He heads the government after the dissolution of the National Assembly until the next PM is appointed.

How caretaker PM is appointed in Pakistan?

The Constitution has empowered the president to appoint a caretaker prime minister in consultation with the prime minister and the leader of the Opposition in the outgoing NA.

President Alvi wrote to Imran Khan and Leader of the Opposition Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to suggest name for the appointment of a caretaker prime minister.

If the two leaders do not agree on a person within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, then two names will have to be sent to the committee formed by the Speaker of the National Assembly.

The eight member committee will have equal representation from the government and the Opposition.

If the consensus is not reached, the president will take a decision in consultation with the election commission of Pakistan.

List of caretaker Prime Ministers of Pakistan

Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi

Balakh Sher Mazari

Moeenuddin Ahmad Qureshi

Malik Meraj Khalid

Muhammad Mian Soomro

Mir Hazar Khan Khoso

Nasirul Mulk