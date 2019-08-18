Exasperated Imran Khan plays communal card, calls Modi govt "Hindu Supremacist"

International

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Islamabad, Aug 18: Exasperated over international community not finding anything wrong with Modi government's decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has resorted to playing a communal card. In a series of tweets, Khan today tried to brand the BJP led government in New Delhi as "Hindu Supremacist" and said that Modi government is a threat to "the very fabric of Nehru and Gandhi's India".

This comes after Pakistan failed miserably to draw international attention towards the Narendra Modi government's decision to repeal Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories - J&K and Ladakh. In reaction to India's decision, Pakistan expelled the Indian High Commissioner from Islamabad and downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi.

[At UNSC meet on Kashmir, here is who backed Pakistan]

Pakistan tried all it can garner support of other countries to put diplomatic pressure on India over Kashmir issue. But, it was by and large accepted that India's decision was an internal one and that the New Delhi was well within it rights to such a decision.

While the restrictions are being eased in J&K, Khan today tweeted that Kashmiris are under siege for over two weeks this "should have sent alarm bells ringing across the world with the United Nations Observers being sent there".

He said India has been captured by Hindu Supremacist ideology and leadership. Khan further said Modi government poses a threat to Pakistan.

[Is India planning military action in Pakistan occupied Kashmir?]

"India has been captured, as Germany had been captured by Nazis, by a fascist, racist Hindu Supremacist ideology and leadership.This threatens 9 m Kashmiris...And the threat also extends to Pakistan, the minorities in India & in fact the very fabric of Nehru and Gandhi's India," Khan said in his tweets.

Khan also seemed to hint that India's nuclear arsenal in the control of Modi government is a cause of worry.

"The World must also seriously consider the safety and security of India's nuclear arsenal in the control of the Modi Govt. This is an issue that impacts not just the region but the world," he tweeted.

[The diplomatic meticulousness behind Article 370's revocation]

"The Hindu Supremacist Modi Govt poses a threat to Pakistan as well as to the minorities in India & in fact to the very fabric of Nehru & Gandhi's India," he said in another tweet.

Khan's comment comes a day after the Pakistan Army called the Kashmir issue a "nuclear flashpoint". Pakistan Army spokesman Major Gen Asif Ghafoor had said it was possible India could launch an attack to divert the world's attention from Kashmir. "We have apprehension that India can launch attack to divert attention but we are fully prepared to deal with any misadventure," he said.