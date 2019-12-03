Ex Pak Prez Pervez Musharraf hospitalised in Dubai

oi-Mousumi Dash

Islamabad, Dec 03: Former Pakistan President General (retd) Pervez Musharraf has been admitted to a hospital in Dubai due to major ailment.

Reportedly, Musharraf suffered cardiac issues and blood pressure related problems.

The former Pakistan President was living in a self-imposed exile in Dubai since 2016. He was under medical treatment and did not return to his nation since then.

Musharraf is wanted by Pakistan authorities as a case was filed against him in connection to the high treason case.

However, in November the Islamabad High Court (IHC) paused the special court from announcing the verdict in this matter.

On November 19, a special Pakistani court ended the trial proceedings in the high treason case against the former Pakistan President General for announcing a state emergency on November 3, 2007. Since December 2013 the trial of Musharraf has been pending, this is when he was booked in the case.

Last month, on the petition filed by the Pakistan government that sought an adjournment of the verdict's announcement as IHC was hearing in this case. Meanwhile, the court has also directed the government to notify new prosecutors by December 5 in the case.

In 2013, Musharraf failed to appear before the court after repeated summons and directives issued for his arrest by the Federal Investigation Agency. And then, was declared as an absconder.