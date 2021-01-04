Ex-Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' tavelling to Mumbai for wife's treatment

Ahead of New Year celebrations, key flyovers across Thane to be shut

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kathmandu, Jan 04: Nepal's former prime minister and chairman of a rival faction of the ruling Nepal Communist Party Pushpa Kamal Dahal ''Prachanda'' is travelling to Mumbai for the treatment of his ailing wife.

Prachanda, his wife Sita Dahal and two daughters took a flight to Mumbai via New Delhi from Tribhuvan International Airport on Monday morning.

Prachanda's wife has been suffering from progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare brain disorder which has similar symptoms as Parkinson''s disease. She is expected to undergo treatment at NeuroGen Brain and Spine Institute in Mumbai, according to party sources.

Dr Alok Sharma will head the team of doctors for the treatment of Prachanda's wife, according to Prachanda's aides.

Earlier, his wife, who is in 60s, was taken to the United States and Singapore for medical treatment.

Last week, she had been admitted to Mediciti Hospital in Kathmandu following a complication in her health.

The visit comes amid a political crisis in Nepal after Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, known for his pro-Beijing leanings, in a surprise move, recommended dissolving the 275-member House on December 20, amidst a tussle for power with former premier Prachanda.

Acting on Oli''s recommendation, President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the House the same day and announced fresh elections on April 30 and May 10, sparking protests from a large section of the NCP led by Prachanda.