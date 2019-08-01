  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ex-Maldivian vice president Ahmed Adeeb arrested in India

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Malé, Aug 01: Former Maldivian vice president Ahmed Adeeb has been arrested on Thursday from the Indian port of Tuticorin while trying to enter illegally as a crew member of a tug boat. He was arrested by the officials at Tuticorin port in Tamil Nadu.

    Ex-Maldivian vice president Ahmed Adeeb arrested in India
    Former Maldivian vice president Ahmed Adeeb

    Maldives Independent said that citing Indian police and customs, several Indian media outlets reported the arrest on Thursday afternoon but the Maldivian authorities have yet to confirm.

    Meanwhile, an eyewitness has shared a video of the apparent arrest with the Maldives Independent.

    Adeeb had traveled to India after the court had dismissed multiple convictions against him, making him a free man. However, his passport was withheld by Maldives Immigration.

    It has been also reported that there was no news from Adeeb since Wednesday afternoon, and he did not attend a scheduled meeting at the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) where he was to give a statement for an investigation.

    Adeeb is a Maldivian politician who briefly served as Vice President of Maldives in 2015. Prior to his appointment on 22 July 2015, he served as the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

    On 5 November, Adeeb was removed from office as Vice President by a no confidence vote from the People's Majlis.

    More MALDIVES News

    Read more about:

    maldives arrested

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue