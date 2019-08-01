Ex-Maldivian vice president Ahmed Adeeb arrested in India

By Simran Kashyap

Malé, Aug 01: Former Maldivian vice president Ahmed Adeeb has been arrested on Thursday from the Indian port of Tuticorin while trying to enter illegally as a crew member of a tug boat. He was arrested by the officials at Tuticorin port in Tamil Nadu.

Maldives Independent said that citing Indian police and customs, several Indian media outlets reported the arrest on Thursday afternoon but the Maldivian authorities have yet to confirm.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness has shared a video of the apparent arrest with the Maldives Independent.

Adeeb had traveled to India after the court had dismissed multiple convictions against him, making him a free man. However, his passport was withheld by Maldives Immigration.

It has been also reported that there was no news from Adeeb since Wednesday afternoon, and he did not attend a scheduled meeting at the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) where he was to give a statement for an investigation.

Adeeb is a Maldivian politician who briefly served as Vice President of Maldives in 2015. Prior to his appointment on 22 July 2015, he served as the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

On 5 November, Adeeb was removed from office as Vice President by a no confidence vote from the People's Majlis.