    Events turn ugly as British Pakistanis smash windows at Indian High Commission

    London, Sep 04: Things turned ugly as scores of British Pakistanis smashed windows at the Indian High Commission and created a ruckus on the streets.

    Around 10,000 British Pakistanis descended on the streets of London and created chaos on the streets. This is the second such incident in two weeks.

    The protestors went on a march and held placards that read,'stop shelling in Kashmir.' They also shouted, we want freedom slogans. They said that they were marking 30 days of lockdown in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

    On August 5, the Centre announced that it was scrapping Article 370. A decision to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh into two Union Territories was also taken.

    30 days of lockdown, Valley limps back to normalcy gradually

    In many parts of the Valley, restrictions are likely to continue for some more time. The latest assessment conducted by the security forces states that it would take at least a month or 45 days before restrictions are completely eased.

    We are assessing the situation on a daily basis and the restrictions are being eased out in a phased manner. Our current assessment shows that it may be October or November by the time the restrictions are completely eased, a highly placed source informed OneIndia.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 6:05 [IST]
