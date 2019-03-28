Even as Pakistan opens airspace, Kabul says it’s still closed for Afghanistan flights

International

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Kabul, March 28: Pakistan claimed to have re-opened its airspace for all flights except New Delhi, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur after closing it following escalating tensions with India in the wake of Pulwama terror attack of February 14 and the air skirmishes with the Indian Air Force.

However, Afghanistan, the western neighbour of Pakistan which also doesn't have a cordial relationship with it, has said that it has not received any conformation that Islamabad has opened its airspace for Afghan flights.

According to Afghanistan's TOLO News, carriers have asked the government of Afghanistan to engage in talks with Pakistan government and resolve the matter as per the guidelines of international law.

The carriers and the passengers are facing problems in terms of money, time and fuel as a result of closing down the Pakistani airspace.

"This is not something which is affecting the flights using Afghanistan airspace. Their airspace is closed to all flights passing through," Ghulam Masoom Masoom, acting Head of Air Traffic Services Directorate at Civil Aviation Authority, Afghanistan, was quoted as saying by TOLO News.

One month back, an Afghan airliner en route to India was stopped from getting in Pakistan's airspace and was forced to return to Kabul.