  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Even as Pakistan opens airspace, Kabul says it’s still closed for Afghanistan flights

    By
    |

    Kabul, March 28: Pakistan claimed to have re-opened its airspace for all flights except New Delhi, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur after closing it following escalating tensions with India in the wake of Pulwama terror attack of February 14 and the air skirmishes with the Indian Air Force.

    Even as Pakistan opens airspace, Kabul says it’s still closed for Afghanistan flights
    Representational Image

    However, Afghanistan, the western neighbour of Pakistan which also doesn't have a cordial relationship with it, has said that it has not received any conformation that Islamabad has opened its airspace for Afghan flights.

    Did Pakistan use F-16s in the aerial dog fight with India: There is ample proof

    According to Afghanistan's TOLO News, carriers have asked the government of Afghanistan to engage in talks with Pakistan government and resolve the matter as per the guidelines of international law.

    The carriers and the passengers are facing problems in terms of money, time and fuel as a result of closing down the Pakistani airspace.

    "This is not something which is affecting the flights using Afghanistan airspace. Their airspace is closed to all flights passing through," Ghulam Masoom Masoom, acting Head of Air Traffic Services Directorate at Civil Aviation Authority, Afghanistan, was quoted as saying by TOLO News.

    One month back, an Afghan airliner en route to India was stopped from getting in Pakistan's airspace and was forced to return to Kabul.

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan airspace afghanistan kabul

    Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2019, 18:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue