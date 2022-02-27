More US military aid to arrive in Ukraine soon

'Environmental catastrophe' feared as Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv, oil terminal in Vasylkiv

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kyiv, Feb 27: The Ukrainian president's office said Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city.

The State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection warned that the explosion, which it said looked like a mushroom cloud, could cause an "environmental catastrophe" and advised residents to cover their windows with damp cloth or gauze and to drink plenty of fluids.

Ukraine's top prosecutor, Iryna Venediktova, said the Russian forces have been unable to take Kharkiv, where a fierce battle is underway. The city of 1.5 million is located 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the Russian border.

There are also reports that an oil terminal which is situated in the village of Kriachky near Vasylkiv, has been targeted after the city came under heavy fire after Ballistic missiles struck. Fierce fighting is also underway on the outskirts of the village of Kalynivka.

"You all can see what is happening right now, you see the fire," Vasylkiv Mayor Natalia Balasinovich said in a video message.

Ballistic missiles also struck an airfield, the mayor said. Vasylkiv is around 20 miles south of the capital of Kyiv. The fire could reportedly be seen from there.