Watch the flashback of the glamorous IIFA Awards on dailyhunt

Emmy Awards 2022: Here is the complete winners' list

International

oi-Prakash KL

Los Angeles, Sep 13: The Emmy Awards 2022 was held in Los Angeles on Monday evening. This year, it was full of surprises with a few unexpected ones topping the winners' list

'The White Lotus,' 'Ted Lasso' and 'Succession' walked away with some top honours.

PM Modi to interact with winners of National Awards to Teachers 2022

Check out the full winners list:

Outstanding drama series: Succession

Outstanding comedy series: Ted Lasso

Outstanding limited series: The White Lotus

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series: Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series: Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series: Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series: Julia Garner (Ozark)

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series: Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series: Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series: Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie: Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie: Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie: Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Outstanding reality/competition series: Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Outstanding variety talk series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding variety sketch series: Saturday Night Live

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 13:11 [IST]