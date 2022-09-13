For Quick Alerts
Emmy Awards 2022: Here is the complete winners' list
International
Los Angeles, Sep 13: The Emmy Awards 2022 was held in Los Angeles on Monday evening. This year, it was full of surprises with a few unexpected ones topping the winners' list
'The White Lotus,' 'Ted Lasso' and 'Succession' walked away with some top honours.
Check out the full winners list:
- Outstanding drama series: Succession
- Outstanding comedy series: Ted Lasso
- Outstanding limited series: The White Lotus
- Outstanding lead actor in a drama series: Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
- Outstanding lead actress in a drama series: Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
- Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series: Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
- Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series: Julia Garner (Ozark)
- Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series: Donald Glover (Atlanta)
- Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series: Jean Smart (Hacks)
- Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series: Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
- Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series: Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie: Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
- Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie: Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
- Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie: Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
- Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
- Outstanding reality/competition series: Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
- Outstanding variety talk series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Outstanding variety sketch series: Saturday Night Live
Story first published: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 13:11 [IST]