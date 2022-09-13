Emmy Awards 2022: Here is the complete winners' list

YouTube
    Los Angeles, Sep 13: The Emmy Awards 2022 was held in Los Angeles on Monday evening. This year, it was full of surprises with a few unexpected ones topping the winners' list

    'The White Lotus,' 'Ted Lasso' and 'Succession' walked away with some top honours.

    The cast and crew of Ted Lasso, winners of the Emmy for outstanding comedy series, pose in the press room at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards

    Check out the full winners list:

    • Outstanding drama series: Succession
    • Outstanding comedy series: Ted Lasso
    • Outstanding limited series: The White Lotus
    • Outstanding lead actor in a drama series: Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
    • Outstanding lead actress in a drama series: Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
    • Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series: Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
    • Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series: Julia Garner (Ozark)
    • Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series: Donald Glover (Atlanta)
    • Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series: Jean Smart (Hacks)
    • Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series: Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
    • Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series: Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
    • Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie: Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
    • Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie: Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
    • Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie: Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
    • Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
    • Outstanding reality/competition series: Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
    • Outstanding variety talk series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
    • Outstanding variety sketch series: Saturday Night Live

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 13:11 [IST]
