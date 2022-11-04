Elon Musk to begin massive layoffs at Twitter: Report

From charging blue tick to removing bans, changes Musk's twitter may see

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New York, Nov 04: Twitter's new owner billionaire Elon Musk will begin massive Twitter layoffs on Friday one week after closing his USD 44 bn deal of the micro-blogging company, say reports.

''Twitter will tell employees by email on Friday about whether they have been laid off, temporarily closing its offices and preventing staff access, following a week of uncertainty about the company's future under new owner Elon Musk'', according to Reuters.

According to the news agency PTI, US media reported that Musk "planned to begin laying off workers" at Twitter as soon as on Friday.

Prior to Musk's acquisition of Twitter, reports were circulated that he will cut headcount, with some reports claiming 75% of the workforce at the company could be laid off, as per PTI inputs.

Earlier, Musk had informed that Twitter will form a content moderation council "with widely diverse viewpoints." "Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes," he tweeted recently.

Musk also announced that the verification 'blue tick' in front of user's name that authenticates the account will be charged eight dollars per month.

Ever since Musk decided to buy the platform, the talks of lifting ban on several accounts including that of former US president Donald Trump have been discussed. The new Twitter owner on Wednesday said that it will be "a few more weeks" before any banned accounts may be restored on the platform.