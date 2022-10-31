Elon Musk fires entire Twitter board

Let the good times roll: Elon Musk tweets as new Twitter boss

New York, Oct 31: Elon Musk has fired the entire board of the microblogging platform to become the sole director of the social media giant. The move comes hours after Musk denied a report claiming mass layoffs at the company before November 1.

Post the takeover by Musk, there have been several changes in the top management. Musk has constantly raised issues about bot users even before the $44 billion deal was completed.

He fired the social media giant's four top executives, including Agrawal, legal executive Vijaya Gadde, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and General Counsel Sean Edgett, the world's richest man Elon Musk on Friday morning tweeted that let the good times roll.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Musk wrote,'''Spoiler Alert. Let the good times roll.''

After initially agreeing to buy the company in April, Musk spent months attempting to get out of the deal, first citing concerns about the number of bots on the platform and later allegations raised by a company whistleblower.

Musk also updated his Twitter description to "Chief Twit." He has promised to transform Twitter by loosening the service's content moderation rules, making its algorithm more transparent and nurturing subscription businesses, as well as laying off employees.

Musk's plans for boosting Twitter's value could involve cutting down its workforce, something he's hinted at before.

Story first published: Monday, October 31, 2022, 21:51 [IST]