  • search

Elon Musk fined $20 million, to resign as Tesla Chairman, but will remain CEO

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Washington, Sep 30: Elon Musk has reached a settlement with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over fraud charges, as a result of which he will step down from the Chairman post of Tesla. However, Musk will continue to remain the CEO of the electric car making company.

    He will also have to pay $20 million to financial regulators.

    Elon Musk
    Elon Musk.Image Courtesy: Twitter

    The S.E.C. announced the deal two days after it sued Mr. Musk in federal court for misleading investors over his post on Twitter last month that he had "funding secured" for a buyout of the electric-car company at $420 a share.

    Also Read | USA: Tesla CEO Elon Musk charged with fraud

    The last two months have been tumultuous for the company.

    Musk, who is deeply involved in the company's product design and technological strategy, has invited trouble over his volatile behavior.

    He smoked marijuana on a live-podcast on the same day recently-appointed accounting chief of Tesla left.

    Also Read | Elon Musk apologises for calling Thai cave rescuer a paedophile

    Musk also called Vernon Unsworth, the cave-diver who rescued Thai boys, a paedophile and then wondered why wasn't he sued yet. He was sued.

    Read more about:

    elon musk

    Story first published: Sunday, September 30, 2018, 11:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 30, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue