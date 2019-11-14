  • search
    Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad

    By
    |

    Kabul, Nov 14: Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck 122 km southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan on Thursday. The earthquake took place at 9:23 UTC with an epicenter southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan.

    European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said,''Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck 122 km southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan today.''

    The nearest volcano is Vakak (or Wakak). It is a field of 18 small volcanoes 115 km WSW of Kabul. It is the northernmost of a group of small volcanic fields in the Ghanzi region and consists of lava domes, one of which occupies an old caldera.

    The age of its last eruption is unknown, but could be relatively recent (less than 10,000 years ago).

