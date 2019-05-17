Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolts Nepal's Kathmandu, adjoining areas

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kathmandu, May 17: An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale jolted Kathmandu Valley and adjoining districts on Friday afternoon.

According to the National Seismological Center (NSC), the quake struck at 2:08 pm with epicenter at Nalang and Kumpur area of Dhading district. It was a shallow earthquake with a depth of just 2 km, which makes it more deadly.

No casualty or any property damage was reported after that earthquake.

According to the Indian Metrological Department, the earthquake had occurred on 06:14:33 am at the Latitude 27.7 North and Longitude 85.1 E, at the depth of 10 Km.

The early morning hours have seen tremors in this Himalyan region. A strong 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Arunachal Pradesh on the same day, the US Geological Survey said.

The center said the tremor was an aftershock of the 7.8-magnitude quake that hit Nepal in 2015.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked Nepal in April 2015 is also known as the Gorkha earthquake. About 9,000 people lost their lives while nearly 22,000 were injured in the tremor. Till 2017, 487 aftershocks of magnitude 4 or more were experienced since Nepal was hit by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in April 2015.