  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolts Nepal's Kathmandu, adjoining areas

    By
    |

    Kathmandu, May 17: An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale jolted Kathmandu Valley and adjoining districts on Friday afternoon.

    According to the National Seismological Center (NSC), the quake struck at 2:08 pm with epicenter at Nalang and Kumpur area of Dhading district. It was a shallow earthquake with a depth of just 2 km, which makes it more deadly.

    Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolts Nepals Kathmandu, adjoining areas

    No casualty or any property damage was reported after that earthquake.

    According to the Indian Metrological Department, the earthquake had occurred on 06:14:33 am at the Latitude 27.7 North and Longitude 85.1 E, at the depth of 10 Km.

    The early morning hours have seen tremors in this Himalyan region. A strong 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Arunachal Pradesh on the same day, the US Geological Survey said.

    The center said the tremor was an aftershock of the 7.8-magnitude quake that hit Nepal in 2015.

    The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked Nepal in April 2015 is also known as the Gorkha earthquake. About 9,000 people lost their lives while nearly 22,000 were injured in the tremor. Till 2017, 487 aftershocks of magnitude 4 or more were experienced since Nepal was hit by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in April 2015.

    lok-sabha-home

    More EARTHQUAKE News

    Read more about:

    earthquake kathmandu nepal

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue