Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude hits Indonesia's Sumatra, Tsunami warning issued

International

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Jakarta, Aug 02: An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter Scale jolted southwest of Sumatra, Indonesia, on Friday.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located 227 kilometres from the city of Teluk Betung at a depth of 59 kilometres, said reports.

A Tsunami warning has reportedly been issued.

On July 14, two separate earthquakes struck eastern Indonesia, but no tsunami warnings were issued for either one. A 6.9-magnitude earthquake Sumbawa, West Nusa Tenggara province. The epicenter of the tremor was in 884 kilometers southwest of Sumbawa, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. Another Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 occurred at Halmahera, Indonesia

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, the major fault line where the majority of the world's earthquakes occur. There has been increasing activity along the Ring of Fire in recent weeks, with California also experiencing a seismic swarm of more than 200 tremors in the last few weeks. The worst was a 7.1 magnitude quake in Ridgecrest which struck on July 5.

Indonesia has suffered a string of disasters over the last year that have claimed thousands of lives, including an earthquake and tsunami on the island of Sulawesi; a volcanic eruption and tsunami in the Sunda Strait; an earthquake on the resort island of Lombok; and the crash of a Lion Air jetliner into the Java Sea.