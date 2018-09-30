Earthquake measuring 6.6 on Richter scale strikes Fiji

Suva, Sep 30: An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck Fiji on Sunday. The tremors due to the earth are also said to have been felt in Tonga. The quake struck Fiji at around 4.22 pm Indian time.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located some 263 kms from Fiji. There are no reports of any Tsunami warning being issued.

[At least 832 dead in Indonesia quake-tsunami disaster]

On September 7, a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.8 had rocked the island nation of Fiji. The quake had struck about a 100km from the capital, Suva. The quake was at a depth of 608km.