  • search

Earthquake measuring 6.6 on Richter scale strikes Fiji

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Suva, Sep 30: An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck Fiji on Sunday. The tremors due to the earth are also said to have been felt in Tonga. The quake struck Fiji at around 4.22 pm Indian time.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The epicentre of the earthquake was located some 263 kms from Fiji. There are no reports of any Tsunami warning being issued.

    [At least 832 dead in Indonesia quake-tsunami disaster]

    On September 7, a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.8 had rocked the island nation of Fiji. The quake had struck about a 100km from the capital, Suva. The quake was at a depth of 608km.

    Read more about:

    fiji earthquake

    Story first published: Sunday, September 30, 2018, 17:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 30, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue