Earthquake measuring 4.8 hits Kathmandu in Nepal

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kathmandu, Apr 24: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter Scale hit Kathmandu, Nepal at 6:14 am on Wednesday.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said that the earthquake measured 4.8 on the Richter scale.

The National Emergency Operation Centre, Nepal has also reported that earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.2 and 4.3 hit Naubise in Dhading district at 6:29 am and 6:40 am respectively, today, as reported by ANI.

This latest quake comes four years after a devasting earthquake hit the region.

The estimated population that felt the earthquake is 2.9 million people, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

However, there were no reports so far of any damage or casualties.

Four years ago, Nepal was hit with an earthquake that killed nearly 9,000 people and injured nearly 22,000. The disaster occurred on April 25, 2015, and had a magnitude of 7.8.

It was the worst natural disaster to strike Nepal since the 1934 Nepal-Bihar earthquake.