  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Earthquake measuring 4.8 hits Kathmandu in Nepal

    By
    |

    Kathmandu, Apr 24: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter Scale hit Kathmandu, Nepal at 6:14 am on Wednesday.

    The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said that the earthquake measured 4.8 on the Richter scale.

    Earthquake measuring 4.8 hits Kathmandu in Nepal
    Representational Image

    The National Emergency Operation Centre, Nepal has also reported that earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.2 and 4.3 hit Naubise in Dhading district at 6:29 am and 6:40 am respectively, today, as reported by ANI.

    Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hits Hualien in Taiwan

    This latest quake comes four years after a devasting earthquake hit the region.

    The estimated population that felt the earthquake is 2.9 million people, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

    However, there were no reports so far of any damage or casualties.

    Four years ago, Nepal was hit with an earthquake that killed nearly 9,000 people and injured nearly 22,000. The disaster occurred on April 25, 2015, and had a magnitude of 7.8.

    It was the worst natural disaster to strike Nepal since the 1934 Nepal-Bihar earthquake.

    lok-sabha-home

    More EARTHQUAKE News

    Read more about:

    earthquake kathmandu

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 8:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue