1 killed as earthquake of magnitude 6.5 strikes Indonesia; tsunami warning issued

A powerful 6.5 magnitude earthquake on Friday rocked the Indonesian capital Jakarta and other cities on the country's most populous island of Java, killing one person.

Meanwhile, authorities issued a warning for large wages along parts of Java's coastline after the quake struck earlier this evening.

People ran out of buildings in panic in many areas and Indonesian television showed heavy traffic on roads as people left coastal areas.

Accoridng to the U.S. Geological Survey the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.5 and was about 56 miles deep and located just inland.

Indonesia is located on the 'Pacific Ring of Fire' and has frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

OneIndia News