Earthquake: 6.5 magnitude quake shakes eastern Indonesia , no tsunami risk

Jakarta, Sep 26: A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.5 on ritcher scale hit the island of Seram in Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku on Thursday, while aftershocks sent people streaming outdoors as further damage was being assessed.

The magnitude 6.5 quake was centered 37 kilometers (23 miles) northeast of Ambon, the capital of Maluku province, at a depth of 29 kilometers (18 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, initially measured at a magnitude of 6.8, was felt in towns such as Ambon and Kairatu, waking some residents.

Television footage showed hundreds of people gathered outdoors as aftershocks rocked the Maluku island chain where the quake was mostly strongly felt.

Indonesia, which sits on the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, often experiences deadly earthquakes and tsunamis.

In September 2018, Palu, on the island of Sulawesi west of Maluku, was devastated by a 7.5-magnitude earthquake and a powerful tsunami it unleashed, killing more than 4,000 people.

In 2004, a quake off Sumatra island triggered a tsunami across the Indian Ocean that killed 226,000 in 14 countries, more than 120,000 of them in Indonesia.