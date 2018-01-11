Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude jolts southern Iran

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit parts of southern Iran on Thursday, said reports. The epicentre of the earthquake is said to be located close to the village of Hojedk in Kerman province. The depth of the epicentre was around 10 km.

There are no reports of any casualties so far.

In November last year, a massive earthquake of magnitude 7.3 struck areas near Iran-Iraq border. The quake had left around 328 people dead. The quake was felt in several Iranian cities and eight villages were damaged.

Iran sits on major seismic fault lines and is prone to frequent earthquakes. In 2003, a 6.6 magnitude quake had flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people, said reports.

OneIndia News