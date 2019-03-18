Utrecht shooting: 3 killed, several injured after gunman opens fire on tram in Netherlands

  • search
    Utrecht, Mar 18: At least three persons have been killed and several others have been in a tram shooting 'with possible terrorist motive' in the central Dutch city of Utrecht in the Netherlands on Monday morning. The Utrecht police confirmed that there had been a shooting and officers are at the scene. They also confirmed a manhunt is underway after the gunman escaped.

    Dutch: Several injured after shooting in Utrecht city
    Photo courtesy: Twitter

    An eyewitness told local media that the shooting took place inside a tram at the 24 Oktoberplein in the city's west.

    An anti-terrorism unit and emergency services are at the scene around the 24 Oktoberplein junction, where a square at a tram station has been cordoned off.

    Emergency services are on the scene and first aid is being carried out on passengers. Three helicopters were despatched to the area after the shooting, which took place at about 10.45am.

    The shooting, which was reported at 10:45 a.m. local time is now over -- however the police operation is ongoing, Lanshage added.

    Taking to Twitter, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the government has been holding crisis talks after the shooting.

    Utrecht is located about 25 miles south of Amsterdam in central Holland.

    This incident comes days after a gunman killed around 50 people including 5 Indians in New Zealand's Christchurch shooting.

