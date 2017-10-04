Dubochet, Frank, Henderson win 2017 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to researchers Jacques Dubochet, Joachim Frank, and Richard Henderson, for their work that developed cryo-electron microscopy.

Dubochet is affiliated with the University of Lausanne, in Switzerland; Joachim Frank is affiliated with Columbia University in New York; Richard Henderson is affiliated with the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, UK.

The development of cryo-electron microscopy has provide crucial for many areas of research, not least in looking at the Zika virus which causes brain-damage in newborns.

Americans have done pretty well this year: seven of the nine science prizes have gone to researchers from the US.

