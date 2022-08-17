India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Dubai Crown Prince travels like commoner in London Tube, pic goes viral

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    London, Aug 17: Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum did the implausible when he took the London Tube compartment recently like a commoner.

    Interestingly, no one noticed him till an image shared on Instagram started going viral. It's quite uncommon for someone of Hamdan's stature to take public transport which has made the moment viral among internet users. Many are appreciating his humility despite being super rich. It is also proof that once in a while, even royalty isn't scared to behave like a commoner.

    Dubai Crown Prince travels like commoner in London Tube, pic goes viral

    In the now-viral photo, Sheikh Hamdan is seen dressed in a plain T-shirt as he is snapped with his friend identified as as Badr Ateej with whom he is currently holidaying in the city.

    The image of Hamdan travelling in the city's local transport while going totally unnoticed got viral when he shared it on his Instagram with his 14.5 million followers.

    Jordan's Prince Hamzah drops royal title in policy protestJordan's Prince Hamzah drops royal title in policy protest

    Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum has been Crown Prince of Dubai since 2008.

    Meanwhile, Sheikh Hamdan has been treating his Instagram followers with candid moments from his recent UK trip.

    Comments

    More LONDON News  

    Read more about:

    london dubai prince

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 16:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X