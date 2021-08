Highly sophisticated explosives used in drone attack point to role of Pakistan state actors

International

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 31: A drone attack on Saudi Arabia airport has left eight people injured and damaged a civilian plane, state television reported. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

This was the second such strike on Abha airport in the last 24 hours. The earlier attack caused no casualties.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 15:54 [IST]