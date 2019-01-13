  • search
    Don't miss out this photo of SpaceX's finished Starship test vehicle

    Washington, Jan 13: SpaceX has completed the development of Starship for its very first test flight ever and Elon Musk took Twitter to share the glimpse of the company's Starship test flight rocket on January 11. Well, it looks like something that has come out of a retro sci-fi movie.

    Dont miss out this photo of SpaceXs finished Starship test vehicle

    Posting on Twitter, he announced that the spaceflight company's test version of the Starship dubbed the "hopper," has just finished being assembled at SpaceX's launch site in Boca Chica Village, Texas.

    Twitter user Evelyn Arevalo shared a video on Twitter and wrote, "SpaceX first Starship Hopper under Texas Boca Chica Beach's cloudy sky."

    This two-stage vehicle -- composed of a Booster and a Ship -- is designed to eventually replace the company's Falcon 9, Falcon Heavy and the Dragon spacecraft.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 13, 2019, 16:04 [IST]
