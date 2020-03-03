Don’t let senseless thuggery prevail, Iran tells India on Delhi riots

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Tehran, Mar 03: Iran has spoken out against the violence in Delhi. Zarif, a diplomat minister called the violence as a wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims.

"Iran condemns the wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims. For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law." Zarif said in a tweet.

Delhi violence: Crime branch to probe 47 murder cases

It may be recalled that Indonesia, Turkey and Pakistan too had spoken out against the violence that rocked Delhi last week. The Indian government however rejected these statements. An official response on the comments by Iran is still awaited.

On Friday Indonesia conveyed its concerns over the riots to the Indian envoy in Jakarta. Turkey too had said that the massacre of Muslims were widespread in India. It would not only have consequences for the region, but for the rest of the world as well, Turkey had said.