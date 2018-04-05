Don't 'harass' Hafiz Saeed, let him do his ‘social welfare activities’: Pak court tells govt

The Lahore High Court has ordered Pakistani government officials to not "harass" him and allow him to continue his "social welfare activities," reported the country's Express Tribune news outlet.

This comes a day after Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed was named in the United Nations Security Council's terror list.

The court was hearing a plea by Hafiz Saeed alleging that the government was interfering in the welfare projects of his group because it has bowed down to the pressure of US and India.

The plea said that banning an organisation from doing charity work is against the Constitution of Pakistan. The court also issued a notice to the federal and provincial governments and asked them to file their reply on or before April 23 when it will take the matter for further hearing.

According to Tuesday's order, the "no harassment" policy must continue "until further orders", said the Tribune.

The instruction also comes two months after Pakistan launched a crackdown on seminaries and health facilities run by Saeed.

Saeed, the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks is listed as a person wanted by Interpol for his involvement in terrorist activities and terror funding and also carries a bounty of $ 10 million placed by the United States.

