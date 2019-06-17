  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Don't compare strikes and match: Pakistan military spokesperson

    By PTI
    |

    Islamabad, June 17: Pakistan's military spokesperson on Monday asked Home Minister Amit Shah not to compare Pakistan cricket team's defeat to India in the World Cup game to the air strikes, warning him to "stay surprised", according to media reports.

    File photo of Major Gen Asif Ghafoor
    File photo of Major Gen Asif Ghafoor

    Remarks by Major Gen Asif Ghafoor, who is the director general of the Army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), came after Shah congratulated the Indian cricket team after their win over Pakistan in the World Cup clash and tweeted: "Another strike on Pakistan by Team India and the result is same."

    "Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win," Shah tweeted.

    Another strike on Pakistan: Amit Shah congratulates team India for victory over Pak

    Shah was referring to the February 26 strikes carried out by India on terrorist training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

    Pakistan has denied that there was any damage or casualties in the IAF air strikes.

    Ghafoor, through his personal account, on Monday responded to Shah, saying: "Dear Amit Shah, yes your team won a match. Well played."

    Ghafoor pointed out that "two things with different denominators can't be compared, so are strikes and match".

    "If in doubt please see results of our Nowshera counter strikes and response to IAF [Indian Air Force] violation on 27 Feb 19 downing two Indian jets," he said, ending his tweet with: "Stay Surprised."

    India has maintained that it had lost only one of its fighter jets in the air combat on February 27.

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan india world cup

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue