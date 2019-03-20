Don’t blame me for NZ attacks, says US President Trump

Washington, March 20: US President Donald Trump on Monday, March 18, tweeted saying that he is being unfairly blamed for the horrific shootings in two mosques in Christchurch in New Zealand on February 15 that left 50 people dead.

In a tweet, Trump lashed out at the "Fake News Media" accusing it of working overtime to blame him for the terror attack. He said those who were accusing him would find it hard to prove their charges. Over 1.31 lakh people liked his tweet.

The gunman who carried out the attacks left a document in which he referred to himself as a white nationalist and called Trump "a symbol of renewed white identity".

The Fake News Media is working overtime to blame me for the horrible attack in New Zealand. They will have to work very hard to prove that one. So Ridiculous! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2019

Trump though expressed sympathy for the victims but he did not buy the viewpoint that white nationalism is a threat across the world. He said he didn't consider it a rising threat despite data showing that it's on the rise.

Mick Mulvaney defends Trump, calls him 'defender of religious minorities worldwide'

A top source in the White House had said earlier that Trump "is not a white supremacist" and efforts to link him with the alleged shooter were "absurd".

Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney called the shooter, an Australian, a "disturbed individual" and "evil person" and said it was unfair to show him as a supporter of the American president.

He also praised Trump as a defender of religious minorities worldwide but his words failed to convince the Democrats.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who has won hearts for her compassionate handling of things post the tragedy said that while speaking to Trump in the wake of the shooting, she had asked the American president to send love for the Muslims.