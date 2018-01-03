Donald Trump's new tweet dares North Korea of bigger nuclear buttons

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he has a bigger and more powerful "nuclear button" than North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. His tweet came in response to Kim Jong Un saying he always had a nuclear button on his desk.

Earlier on Monday, Kim said in his annual New Year's Day address that "The entire mainland of the US is within the range of our nuclear weapons and the nuclear button is always on the desk of my office. They should accurately be aware that this is not a threat but a reality."

Trump has repeatedly made statements about North Korea via Twitter. In the month of November, Trump had declared North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism, a move that allows the US administration to impose additional sanctions on Pyongyang over its nuclear and missile programmes.

