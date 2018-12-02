  • search

Donald Trump to meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un likely in early 2019

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Washington, Dec 2: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he is likely to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in January or February.

    Donald Trump to meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un likely in early 2019
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump

    "I think we're going to do one, fairly, into January, February," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned late Saturday from the Group of 20 summit in Argentina. "We're getting along very well. We have a good relationship."

    Also Read | Kim Jong-un may visit Russia next year

    Trump also said that "at some point" he would invite Kim to visit the U.S., though he gave no indication of when. Earlier Saturday, Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who threw his support behind further meetings between Trump and the North Korean leader.

    The two sides have been engaged in talks on the leaders' second meeting after the first, unprecedented, one in Singapore in June, Reuters reported in October, citing a senior official.

    Read more about:

    donald trump kim jong un g20 summit xi jinping

    Story first published: Sunday, December 2, 2018, 11:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 2, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue