Donald Trump to meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un likely in early 2019

Washington, Dec 2: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he is likely to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in January or February.

"I think we're going to do one, fairly, into January, February," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned late Saturday from the Group of 20 summit in Argentina. "We're getting along very well. We have a good relationship."

Trump also said that "at some point" he would invite Kim to visit the U.S., though he gave no indication of when. Earlier Saturday, Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who threw his support behind further meetings between Trump and the North Korean leader.

The two sides have been engaged in talks on the leaders' second meeting after the first, unprecedented, one in Singapore in June, Reuters reported in October, citing a senior official.