Trump says he has no idea about $130k pay to Stormy Daniels

US President Donald Trump on Thursday, April 5, said he had no idea about the payment of $130,000 by his personal attorney to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. It was his first remark in public on the issue after Daniels alleged that she had an affair with him before he became the president.

Trump said "No" to the question aboard Air Force One. He also added that he had no understanding as to why his attorney Michael Cohen paid the amount and from where did he get it.

Trump so far has avoided questions about his alleged affair with 39-year-old Daniels, originally known as Stephanie Clifford, while the White House has consistently rubbished such allegations.

Daniels alleged that she had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006 and was paid money to keep the matter secret just days ahead of the 2016 presidential election. She also said that she was threatened to remain silent on the relationship when she went out with her daughter. The pornstar is now trying to invalidate the agreement. She also appeared on a television interview in March end the viewership of which went through the roof.

Daniels's lawyer Michael Avenatti said her side got better and that they were looking forward to assessing the "truthfulness of Trump's feigned lack of knowledge concerning the $130k payment".

The actress's lawyer said on MSNBC that if Trump did not know anything about the pay then he had no knowledge about the agreement and in that case, there was no agreement, Associated Press reported.

Daniels is among those women who have pursued Trump with a strong determination. She and her lawyer have used all available media platforms to target the highest executive and the effort has brought them good returns.

Daniels said her relationship with Trump had gone on for about a year. Trump married US First Lady Melania Trump in 2005 and their son Barron was born the next year.

