    Donald Trump's eldest son appears to liken migrants to animals

    By Pti
    |

    Washington, Jan 9: President Donald Trump's eldest son appeared to liken migrants to dangerous animals, his latest controversial remarks on desperate people seeking to enter the US.

    US President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. PTI file photo

    "You know why you can enjoy a day at the zoo? Because walls work," Donald Trump Jr wrote in a post on Instagram.

    Trump's father has doubled down on his pledge to build a wall on the border with Mexico, leading to a partial shutdown of the US government.

    The president himself has described some migrants in similar terms, saying in May last year that: "You wouldn't believe how bad these people are, these aren't people, these are animals."

    The Instagram post by Trump Jr -- who has previously drawn fire for comparing Syrian refugees to a bowl of potentially deadly Skittles candy -- drew criticism on social media.

    "This is racism on steroids," one user wrote on Twitter, while another tweeted: "The only zoo animal is Junior himself."

