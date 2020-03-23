Donald Trump ponders early end to coronavirus economic shutdown

International

pti-PTI

By PTI

Washington, Mar 23: President Donald Trump hinted strongly on Monday that he is running out of patience with the economic shutdown caused by mass quarantine measures against the coronavirus.

"WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!" Trump tweeted overnight.

The 15 day period he refers to was started last Monday, setting in motion a series of federal recommendations on social distancing and other anti-coronavirus measures. It concludes a week from Tuesday.

Health officials and state governors dealing with the worst outbreaks of the novel coronavirus have said they expect mass restrictions on movement of people, shutting down much of the US economy, will have to continue for some time. But Trump also retweeted early Monday several calls for a quick shift in strategy.

"15 days. Then we isolate the high risk groups and the rest of us get back to work before it's all over for everyone!! #Landslide2020," said one retweet on the president's Twitter.

"Correct. 15 days, then we keep the high risk groups protected as necessary and the rest of us go back to work," read another.