  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Donald Trump ponders early end to coronavirus economic shutdown

    By PTI
    |

    Washington, Mar 23: President Donald Trump hinted strongly on Monday that he is running out of patience with the economic shutdown caused by mass quarantine measures against the coronavirus.

    Donald Trump

    "WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!" Trump tweeted overnight.

    The 15 day period he refers to was started last Monday, setting in motion a series of federal recommendations on social distancing and other anti-coronavirus measures. It concludes a week from Tuesday.

    Health officials and state governors dealing with the worst outbreaks of the novel coronavirus have said they expect mass restrictions on movement of people, shutting down much of the US economy, will have to continue for some time. But Trump also retweeted early Monday several calls for a quick shift in strategy.

    "15 days. Then we isolate the high risk groups and the rest of us get back to work before it's all over for everyone!! #Landslide2020," said one retweet on the president's Twitter.

    "Correct. 15 days, then we keep the high risk groups protected as necessary and the rest of us go back to work," read another.

    More DONALD TRUMP News

    Read more about:

    donald trump coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X