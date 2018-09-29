  • search

Donald Trump looks forward to visiting India, says US official

By PTI
    New York, Sep 29: US President Donald Trump looks forward to visit India to reflect on the "amazingly positive" trajectory in its relationship with India, a top Trump Administration official said on Friday.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Trump to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations next year.

    [India a free society, successfully lifting millions out of poverty, says Trump tells UN]

    "President Trump does look forward to visiting India again to reflect on what has been an amazingly positive trajectory in our relationship," principal deputy assistant secretary for the bureau of south and central Asia region Alice Wells said in response to a question on when the US President would be able to visit India.

    Wells added that she did not have further details as to when the President's trip to India will take place.

    ['I didn't expect that reaction, but that's OK," Trump's response to laughter at UN assembly]

    "I love India, give my regards to my friend PM (Narendra) Modi," Trump had told external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday as they exchanged pleasantries during a high-level event on counter-narcotics here.

    Modi has met Trump at least twice in the past year - the first during a bilateral visit to Washington and then once on the margins of a summit in Manila.

